RADIO-KYPARISSIA ON LINE

Get ready for the upcoming contest and many things about our town.Kyparissia is located between mountains and sea and offers many things.
This the town which carries a heavy history over 4,000 years
According to Omiros reference the town of Kyrarissia gave three ships for the Greek campaign against Tria. It was one of the nine towns which all together are framed as Nestora ninetown called Pausanias referred an old legend which said that Dionisos switched with his stick on the coast and then bubbled up a source. Its name was Dionisiada and it is existed in the beach of Ai Lagoudi until our days and is full of water all the year.
The castle of the town which was built at the prehistoric times and was extended during the tine of Venice and Turkish domination constituted the mark of the inhabitants fights against victors who depressed the freedom of our country during the past times.
Kyparissia is built in the foot of Egaleo mountain at the South Coast of Ionion Sea.
KYPARISSIATV LIVE IN INTERNET
Enjoy now KyparissiaTV live with live news coverage:
http://www.mogulus.com/kyparissiatv