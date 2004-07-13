RADIO-KYPARISSIA ON LINE

Visit our radio programm. All day Greek traditional music and Greek artists, songs and local news.

Radio- Kyparissia is established on 1992 in Kyparissia, a marvellous place located in West Peloponnesse. During this period we expand our possibilities by making music 24 hours a day.

The beggining of this effort start up on April 1992. Few people working all day bring directly to you fun and music. Also our programm broadcasting is available in 93,6 MHZ in Kalamata and 94,1 Fm in Hleia ,Ancient Olympia. Radio936 is also available in Zakynthos, Kefallonia. Fell the new lifestyle with 936 FM!

10 years old is now radio936 and keep trying bring to yu latest news and music around world. In Octomber we present new programm with rock, grrek music and new artists with new songs. Also many suprises coming up on November. Our audience can ask and hear live their favourit music 24 hours a day by sending an sms in 6999-936936 mobile phoe. Learn about our town and his history accross centuries.

Get ready for the upcoming contest and many things about our town.Kyparissia is located between mountains and sea and offers many things.

This the town which carries a heavy history over 4,000 years

According to Omiros reference the town of Kyrarissia gave three ships for the Greek campaign against Tria. It was one of the nine towns which all together are framed as Nestora ninetown called Pausanias referred an old legend which said that Dionisos switched with his stick on the coast and then bubbled up a source. Its name was Dionisiada and it is existed in the beach of Ai Lagoudi until our days and is full of water all the year.

The castle of the town which was built at the prehistoric times and was extended during the tine of Venice and Turkish domination constituted the mark of the inhabitants fights against victors who depressed the freedom of our country during the past times.

Kyparissia is built in the foot of Egaleo mountain at the South Coast of Ionion Sea.

KYPARISSIATV LIVE IN INTERNET

We inform you that second Sunday, in 14.00- 16.00 hours Greek time we broadcast in Australia. We will talk in our friends and people live in Australia live with Radio Symban which broadcaste in Sydney and many places in this country.



kyparissiafm@in.gr